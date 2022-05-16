Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.87 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after buying an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

