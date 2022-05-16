Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 690.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,238 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $8,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000.

DB stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

