Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

