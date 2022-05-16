Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 201.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

