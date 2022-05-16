Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 129,959 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,959 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cinemark by 153.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.25 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

