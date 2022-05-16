Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 27826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
