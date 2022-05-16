Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.44 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$9.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.59.
