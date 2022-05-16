Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $46,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,151. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $656.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $722.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

