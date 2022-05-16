Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 54,766 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,766 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $52,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.62. 9,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

