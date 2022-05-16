Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 444 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $101,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.26. 210,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,421. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.