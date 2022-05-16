Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.18% of ANSYS worth $61,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $6.51 on Monday, reaching $248.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,226. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

