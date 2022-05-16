Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $87,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.10 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

