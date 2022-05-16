Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $78.30 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $78,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,784. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.64.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

