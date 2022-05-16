Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $57.61 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $57,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.33. 9,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,992. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

