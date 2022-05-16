Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $110.58 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $110,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,957. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

