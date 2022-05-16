Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,998 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $162,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

