Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,803 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.25% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $141,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.91 on Monday, reaching $251.63. 21,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,911. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.