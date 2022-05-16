Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 308,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,676 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $127,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. 330,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,409,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

