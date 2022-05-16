Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 63500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
Featured Articles
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.