Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,891,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 2,943,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 827.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF remained flat at $$29.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

