Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

