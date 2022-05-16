Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.23 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

