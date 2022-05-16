Bytom Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Bytom has a total market cap of $15.48 million and $2.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00225254 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,754,302,519 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,497,163 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

