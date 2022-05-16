Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,141. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

