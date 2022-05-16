Bunzl plc (BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on July 8th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

BZLFY opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.19) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,225.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

