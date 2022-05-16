Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 233,908 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.13. 75,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,227. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

