BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in BP were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:BP opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

