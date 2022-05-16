BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

