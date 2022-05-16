Brunswick Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $331,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

