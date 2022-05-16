Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $316.29

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

WSO stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.08. Watsco has a 52 week low of $245.26 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

