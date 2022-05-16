Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $188.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Volkswagen stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,827. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

