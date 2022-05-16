Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NASDAQ:VWE opened at 7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 million and a PE ratio of 799.80. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.60 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.72.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
