Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

