Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $19.83

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

RXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,987. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

