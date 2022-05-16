Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $108.90

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $9,926,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $908.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.50. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.