Brokerages Set PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

