Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $69.58

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 405.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 90,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

