Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $110.27

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.09. Lennar has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

