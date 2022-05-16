Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$199.64

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares in the company, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$175.29. 381,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,469. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$158.27 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.73. The company has a market cap of C$33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.14.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0699998 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

