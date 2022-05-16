Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $57.90

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

