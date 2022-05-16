Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price at $11.83

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

EONGY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 69,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.