Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $157.50

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. CONMED has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

