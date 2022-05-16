Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $9.64

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 57,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

