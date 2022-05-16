Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT at $1,038.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

