Brokerages Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT at $3.10

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.00) to €3.10 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

