Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $16.63

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $996.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.