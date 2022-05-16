Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $16.63

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $996.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
