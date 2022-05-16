Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.99). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($4.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.60% and a negative net margin of 798.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

YMTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,252. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

