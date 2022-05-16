Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.09 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $36.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 248,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,912. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

