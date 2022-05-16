Brokerages Expect Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,123. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

