Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report sales of $886.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $901.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $172,295 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OneMain by 145.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

